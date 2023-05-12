Current cases:
23CV0301: Ammar Frookh v. Donald L. Massie, his unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and/or assigns, Candaice Gillespie, Charles Gillespie, Pamela Littlejohn, Dale A. Malloy, Marilyn H. Massie, her unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and/or assigns, Lena R. Massie, Unknown Spouse of Marilyn H. Massie, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and/or assigns, quiet title.
23CV0302: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Terry L. Jones, breach of contract.
23CV0303: Sheila Hutchins v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Whitehall Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0304: Courtnay Dollinger v. Karan Joshi, Kurtavya Joshi, Progressive Insurance, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
TMR Maintenance LLC to Ten Enterprises LLC, 729 East St., Springfield; $15,000.
Chad M. Craycraft to Carrie Craycraft, 1030 Jasper St., Springfield; none.
Mary L. Leonard to 5 River Properties LLC, 1019 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $25,000.
Klizzie Homes LLC to Abisal Hernandez and Deyma Santiago, 921 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $23,500.
Robin Cheek to City Labor LLC, 1582-1584 E. Main St., Springfield; none.
Michael R. Fischer to Ohio Real Estate Management LTD, 2151 W. Mile Road, Springfield; $89,000.
Sanford D. Mebane to Terri Lynne Mebane, 323 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $52,200.
Roger L. and Rose Marie Brown to Roger L. Brown, 217 Delcourt Drive, Springfield; none.
Phyllis Queen to MCP Foundation, 510 and 522 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; none.
Phyllis Queen to MCP Foundation, 1-19 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.