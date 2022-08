22CV0356: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Kiara Reid, breach of contract.

22CV0357: Discover Bank v. Abbigail Thornton, breach of contract.

22CV0358: U.S. Bank National Association v. Charles Clifton, breach of contract.

22CV0359: Keybank National Association v. David Bogard, Janice Bogard, Janice F. Bogard, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0360: The Huntington National Bank NA v. Jacqueline Barker, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jacqueline Barker, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mark Ketron, 34, of Springfield, donor information specialist and Brandi Hembree, 36, of Springfield, teacher.

Melissa Tanyhill, 51, of Springfield, teacher and Owen Bronston, 59, of Springfield, factory worker.