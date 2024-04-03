Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 minute ago
X

Current cases:

24CV0225: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Jessica Messenger, action for money.

24CV0226: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Jacob Siemer, Jake Siemer, action for money.

24CV0227: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Ralph Morgan, action for money.

24CV0228: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Anthony J. Belmonte, action for money.

24CV0229: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Joseph DeRosa, action for money.

24CV0230: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shamia Pettiford, action for money.

24CV0231: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Robert R. Bundy, Krystal Cardosi, action for money.

24CV0232: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Michael Reisinger, action for money.

24CV0233: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Rhonda Linton, action for money.

24CV0234: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Nasirah K. Jones-Watkins, action for money.

24CV0235: PNC Bank, National Association v. Jennifer Schneider, action for money.

24CV0236: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Chase D. Rive, action for money.

24CV0237: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC v. Belinda D. D. Gaier, action for money.

24CV0238: LVNV Funding LLC v. Anthony Bowling, action for money.

24CV0239: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. American General Financial Services, Inc., Arrica R. Sutton, Cole B. Sutton, United States of America, acting through the rural Housing Services, foreclosure.

24CV0240: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Dividend Solar Finance LLC, Mark L. Henry, IH Credit Union Inc., Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Mark L. Henry, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Jeanne S. McGinnis to Melissa E. Snyder, 1400 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $17,500.

MEP Group LLC to Max Bateau, 810-812 Grant St., Springfield; $135,000.

Orlando Perez to Kamala J. Mangini, 821 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $27,900.

Aaron M. Hansgen to Debra Kaelin, 1806 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Sisbro Homes LLC to Leo A. and Linda L. Young, 1621 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

James A. Tooker and Sarah E. Bridges Tooker to Sarah E. Bridges Tooker, 501 Ridgeview Court, Springfield; $0.

Julie L. Webb to George A. and Julie L. Webb, 2212 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

John C. Thaxton to John C. and Tonya L. Thaxton, 642 Reading Drive, Springfield; $0.

Hettie L. Spurgeon to Sarah J. Johnston, 2064 Kenton St., Springfield; $109,5000.

Ashley J. and Aaron R. Easter to Jo M. Easter, 768 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Teresa G. and Lloyd M. Carden Jr. to EMT Homes LLC, 2118 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $47,700.

Terri L. Bowermaster to Brock Hoffman, 3006 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $88,000.

Chace Foundation LLC to PGG Real Estate LLC, 1570 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $22,000.

Julissa Patino to Olivia O. Herrera, 351-353 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $32,000.

Fleming N. Boggs to Courtnie S. Rowe, 1914 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $119,900.

Chelsea N. Iles to Chelsea I. Sadek and Bishoy Emad, 725 E. McCreight, Ave., Springfield; $0.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
1 taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in Springfield
3
Springfield fire, EMS responders to wear ballistic vests to protect...
4
Clark State’s ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ not just for kids
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top