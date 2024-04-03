24CV0226: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Jacob Siemer, Jake Siemer, action for money.

24CV0227: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Ralph Morgan, action for money.

24CV0228: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Anthony J. Belmonte, action for money.

24CV0229: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Joseph DeRosa, action for money.

24CV0230: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shamia Pettiford, action for money.

24CV0231: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Robert R. Bundy, Krystal Cardosi, action for money.

24CV0232: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Michael Reisinger, action for money.

24CV0233: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Rhonda Linton, action for money.

24CV0234: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Nasirah K. Jones-Watkins, action for money.

24CV0235: PNC Bank, National Association v. Jennifer Schneider, action for money.

24CV0236: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Chase D. Rive, action for money.

24CV0237: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC v. Belinda D. D. Gaier, action for money.

24CV0238: LVNV Funding LLC v. Anthony Bowling, action for money.

24CV0239: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. American General Financial Services, Inc., Arrica R. Sutton, Cole B. Sutton, United States of America, acting through the rural Housing Services, foreclosure.

24CV0240: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Dividend Solar Finance LLC, Mark L. Henry, IH Credit Union Inc., Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Mark L. Henry, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Jeanne S. McGinnis to Melissa E. Snyder, 1400 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $17,500.

MEP Group LLC to Max Bateau, 810-812 Grant St., Springfield; $135,000.

Orlando Perez to Kamala J. Mangini, 821 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $27,900.

Aaron M. Hansgen to Debra Kaelin, 1806 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Sisbro Homes LLC to Leo A. and Linda L. Young, 1621 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

James A. Tooker and Sarah E. Bridges Tooker to Sarah E. Bridges Tooker, 501 Ridgeview Court, Springfield; $0.

Julie L. Webb to George A. and Julie L. Webb, 2212 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

John C. Thaxton to John C. and Tonya L. Thaxton, 642 Reading Drive, Springfield; $0.

Hettie L. Spurgeon to Sarah J. Johnston, 2064 Kenton St., Springfield; $109,5000.

Ashley J. and Aaron R. Easter to Jo M. Easter, 768 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Teresa G. and Lloyd M. Carden Jr. to EMT Homes LLC, 2118 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $47,700.

Terri L. Bowermaster to Brock Hoffman, 3006 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $88,000.

Chace Foundation LLC to PGG Real Estate LLC, 1570 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $22,000.

Julissa Patino to Olivia O. Herrera, 351-353 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $32,000.

Fleming N. Boggs to Courtnie S. Rowe, 1914 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $119,900.

Chelsea N. Iles to Chelsea I. Sadek and Bishoy Emad, 725 E. McCreight, Ave., Springfield; $0.