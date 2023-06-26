Current cases:

23CV0415: New Rez LLC v. Joseph Q. Heeg, Rhiannon Heeg, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0416: RJM Smokehouse LLC v. Toast, Inc., breach of contract.

23CV0417: Discover Bank v. Melissa F. Stenger, action for money.

23CV0418: Harrison Wang v. Nationwide Genera Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0419: Larry W. Miller, Jr. v. ARCP MT Springfield OH, LLC, CIM Group, LLC, Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michael J. Ray, 28, of Springfield, warehouse and Kristen R. Ridenour, 24, of Springfield, warehouse.

Cristin C. Bushnell, 24, of Enon, teacher and Joseph P. Sulfridge, 23, of South Charleston, project engineer.

TImothy W. Sidders, Jr., 25, of Enon, firefighter/paramedic and Brenna M. Penwell, 23, of Enon, FF/EMT.

Drew R. Boysel, 26, of Springfield, carpenter foreman and Samantha N. Rutroff, 26, of Springfield, RN.

Katelynn S. M. Rawlins, 20, of New Carlisle, none and Jorge A. Cano-Guzman, 21, of Medway, roofing.

Cortney L. Collins, 33, of Springfield, caregiver and Daniel E. Jones, 39, of Springfield, Honda assocate.

Property transfers:

Alina Davidovich to My Springfield Assets LLC, 1370 Warder St., Springfield; none.

J. Lawrence Properties LLC to Allison M. Hatcher and Sydnie Levalley, 1824 Warder St., Springfield; $150,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Luke Moore, 1701 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $249,000.

Karen R. Wooten to Kayla Wayne and William Holzworth, 2122 Olympic St., Springfield; $139,500.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 240-242 Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Leffel Lane 110 LLC to Infinity Lines LLC, 50 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $225,000.