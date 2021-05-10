X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 9 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Brandon Clark, 46, of Springfield, operations manager and Chasity VanDyne, 447, of Springfield, AP/AR specialist.

Carmen Fireman, 21, of Springfield, dental assistant and Aaron Cooper, 23, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Courtney Lauer, 30, of Springfield, production worker and Shane Sparks, 25, of Springfield, N/A.

Rosa Villaneuva, 47, of Springfield, quality control and Josh Elsner, 38, of Springfield, line supply.

Property transfers:

Carolyn Barbarino to Heather Holmes, 815 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Nathaniel T. Parker to Charles Roelker Jr., 1569-1571 Mound St., Springfield; $54,000

TY Investments LLC to Charles Street Properties LLC, 1602-1604 Charles St., Springfield; $85,000

Maria M. Cabrera and Victor M. Martinez to Ronald E. Davis, 1102-1104 Selma Road, Springfield; $85,000

Daniel L. Draper to Ariel King, 1514 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $60,000

Sharon Arthurs to Heidi R. Arthurs, 1924 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Donald G. Sloan to David Thomas Moore, 1020 Jasper St., Springfield; $67,800

Ashley J. and William T. Young Jr., to Ashley J. Young, 916 Warder St., Springfield; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.