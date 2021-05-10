Marriage licenses:
Brandon Clark, 46, of Springfield, operations manager and Chasity VanDyne, 447, of Springfield, AP/AR specialist.
Carmen Fireman, 21, of Springfield, dental assistant and Aaron Cooper, 23, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Courtney Lauer, 30, of Springfield, production worker and Shane Sparks, 25, of Springfield, N/A.
Rosa Villaneuva, 47, of Springfield, quality control and Josh Elsner, 38, of Springfield, line supply.
Property transfers:
Carolyn Barbarino to Heather Holmes, 815 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Nathaniel T. Parker to Charles Roelker Jr., 1569-1571 Mound St., Springfield; $54,000
TY Investments LLC to Charles Street Properties LLC, 1602-1604 Charles St., Springfield; $85,000
Maria M. Cabrera and Victor M. Martinez to Ronald E. Davis, 1102-1104 Selma Road, Springfield; $85,000
Daniel L. Draper to Ariel King, 1514 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $60,000
Sharon Arthurs to Heidi R. Arthurs, 1924 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; no fee
Donald G. Sloan to David Thomas Moore, 1020 Jasper St., Springfield; $67,800
Ashley J. and William T. Young Jr., to Ashley J. Young, 916 Warder St., Springfield; no fee