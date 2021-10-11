springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

31 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0285: John Roynak v. Atlas Restoration and Remodeling, Inc., breach of contract.

All records are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Jocelyn F. Flack to Heather Bell, 317 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $160,000

Nathan C. Prather to Jarod Lay, 1103 Chestnut Dr., New Carlisle; $151,000

Bryan King to Emily Crook, 202 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $110,000

Anastasia K. Lawson to James Debusk, 1104 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $258,000

Rocky A. Stevens to Bryan and Kimberly Russell, 719 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $75,000

Rick L. and Carolyn F. Russ to BJR Properties LLC, 708-714 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Tamara L. Alegria Dybvig to North Properties LLC, 110-116 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Jessica L. and Jacob A. McKinley to Jacob A. and Jessica L. McKinley Trustees, 2104 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

