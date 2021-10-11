Current cases:
21CV0285: John Roynak v. Atlas Restoration and Remodeling, Inc., breach of contract.
All records are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Jocelyn F. Flack to Heather Bell, 317 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $160,000
Nathan C. Prather to Jarod Lay, 1103 Chestnut Dr., New Carlisle; $151,000
Bryan King to Emily Crook, 202 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $110,000
Anastasia K. Lawson to James Debusk, 1104 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $258,000
Rocky A. Stevens to Bryan and Kimberly Russell, 719 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $75,000
Rick L. and Carolyn F. Russ to BJR Properties LLC, 708-714 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Tamara L. Alegria Dybvig to North Properties LLC, 110-116 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Jessica L. and Jacob A. McKinley to Jacob A. and Jessica L. McKinley Trustees, 2104 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee