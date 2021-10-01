Property transfers:

Mary Ann Maier to Antonette L. McWhorter, 538 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000

Harold Charles and Ellen Lee Moore to Ellen Lee Moore, 1122 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Robert G. Conner Trustee to Wilma J. Conner Real Estate LLC, 4511 Osborn Road, Medway; no fee

Megan and Tucker Pyles to Marianne Sallee, 207 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $134,900

Justin C. Dozier and Mikaela E. Meyer to Marbella Fernandez Leon, 328 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $109,900

Jacqueline Burton to Jacqueline A. and Scott A. Burton, 1112-1114 Cambridge Ct., New Carlisle; no fee

Paris Capital Group LLC to Torey Brennan, 106-108 Adams St., New Carlisle; $121,000

Brittany Elizabeth and Jordan Gazdik to Mary E. and John J. Ison, 1571 Bending Tree Dr., New Carlisle; $317,000

Kathleen L. McLemore to Jacob Lee McLemore, 2843 Newlove Road, South Charleston; no fee

Steffen and Patricia Simpson to Stacey and Timothy Seelig, 6399 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $267,900

Arthur J. Smaldon and Joseph A. Smaldon to Arthur J. Smaldon, 4268 Arrowhead Trl., Enon; $100,000