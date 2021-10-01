Marriage licenses:
Charday Lavona Orr, 26, of Springfield, appointment clerk and Denzel Alan Lassiter Sr., 29, of Springfield, barber school.
Kimberly Rochelle Jones, 29, of Springfield, server and bartender and Kenneth Andre Randall Jr., 28, of Springfield, bartender.
Clair Elyse Brandenburg, 35, of Springfield, accounts payable process and Anthony Craig Hersch, 34, of Springfield, custodian.
Miranda Marie Lokai, 38, of Donnelsville, receptionist and David Lee Cruea, 33, of Donnelsville, chef.
Property transfers:
Mary Ann Maier to Antonette L. McWhorter, 538 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000
Harold Charles and Ellen Lee Moore to Ellen Lee Moore, 1122 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Robert G. Conner Trustee to Wilma J. Conner Real Estate LLC, 4511 Osborn Road, Medway; no fee
Megan and Tucker Pyles to Marianne Sallee, 207 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $134,900
Justin C. Dozier and Mikaela E. Meyer to Marbella Fernandez Leon, 328 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $109,900
Jacqueline Burton to Jacqueline A. and Scott A. Burton, 1112-1114 Cambridge Ct., New Carlisle; no fee
Paris Capital Group LLC to Torey Brennan, 106-108 Adams St., New Carlisle; $121,000
Brittany Elizabeth and Jordan Gazdik to Mary E. and John J. Ison, 1571 Bending Tree Dr., New Carlisle; $317,000
Kathleen L. McLemore to Jacob Lee McLemore, 2843 Newlove Road, South Charleston; no fee
Steffen and Patricia Simpson to Stacey and Timothy Seelig, 6399 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $267,900
Arthur J. Smaldon and Joseph A. Smaldon to Arthur J. Smaldon, 4268 Arrowhead Trl., Enon; $100,000