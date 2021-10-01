springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
21 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Charday Lavona Orr, 26, of Springfield, appointment clerk and Denzel Alan Lassiter Sr., 29, of Springfield, barber school.

Kimberly Rochelle Jones, 29, of Springfield, server and bartender and Kenneth Andre Randall Jr., 28, of Springfield, bartender.

Clair Elyse Brandenburg, 35, of Springfield, accounts payable process and Anthony Craig Hersch, 34, of Springfield, custodian.

Miranda Marie Lokai, 38, of Donnelsville, receptionist and David Lee Cruea, 33, of Donnelsville, chef.

Property transfers:

Mary Ann Maier to Antonette L. McWhorter, 538 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000

Harold Charles and Ellen Lee Moore to Ellen Lee Moore, 1122 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Robert G. Conner Trustee to Wilma J. Conner Real Estate LLC, 4511 Osborn Road, Medway; no fee

Megan and Tucker Pyles to Marianne Sallee, 207 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $134,900

Justin C. Dozier and Mikaela E. Meyer to Marbella Fernandez Leon, 328 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $109,900

Jacqueline Burton to Jacqueline A. and Scott A. Burton, 1112-1114 Cambridge Ct., New Carlisle; no fee

Paris Capital Group LLC to Torey Brennan, 106-108 Adams St., New Carlisle; $121,000

Brittany Elizabeth and Jordan Gazdik to Mary E. and John J. Ison, 1571 Bending Tree Dr., New Carlisle; $317,000

Kathleen L. McLemore to Jacob Lee McLemore, 2843 Newlove Road, South Charleston; no fee

Steffen and Patricia Simpson to Stacey and Timothy Seelig, 6399 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $267,900

Arthur J. Smaldon and Joseph A. Smaldon to Arthur J. Smaldon, 4268 Arrowhead Trl., Enon; $100,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
3 arrested in connection to Springfield murder of 15-year-old
3
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns: ‘It’s pretty powerful’
4
Second Harvest Food Bank offering weekend meals to Clark, Champaign...
5
15-year-old shot, killed in suspected robbery in Springfield; Multiple...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top