Elias Ahlfeld, 33, of Springfield, quality control and Joseph Cashman, 24, of Miamisburg, corpsman.

Jennifer Boggs, 35, of Springfield, government and Robert Golubich, 37, of Springfield, plumber.

Ashleigh Downing, 26, of South Charleston, homemaker and Michael Marshall, 49, of South Charleston, associate at Stanley.

Stacy Atkinson, 47, of New Carlisle, customer service representative and Anthony Thomas, 66, of New Carlisle, retired.

Tammy Harding, 55, of Springfield, repair tech and Charles Borden, 54, of Springfield, unemployed/vet disabled.

James Denney, 66, of Springfield, retired and Julie Albaugh, 53, of Springfield, videographer.

Ryan Jackson, 24, of Beavercreek, plumber and Chloe McCloud, 24, of Springfield, case manager.

Property transfers:

Tiller Farms LLC to Colson Byler, 6742 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $82,000.

Tiller Farms LLC to Melissa Byas, 6558 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $220,000.

Tiller Farms LLC to Melissa Byas, 6594 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $220,000.

Tiller Farms LLC to Melissa Byas, 6632 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $220,000.

Melissa Ova to Melissa and Paul III Von Hacker, 1900 Mahard Road, South Vienna; none.

David R. Roberts to David R. Roberts, 1924 Lakeview Drive, South Vienna; none.

Mackenzie Q. Lundquist, 12021 Silvers Road, South Vienna; $227,500.