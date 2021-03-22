Clark County Common Pleas Court case

Patricia Tenzek, 31, of Springfield, veterinary services and Ryan Overholser, 33, of Springfield, sales representative.

Lori Pendleton, 52, of Springfield, self-employed and Todd Fisher, 55, of Springfield, self-employed.

Talaya Cunningham, 22, of Springfield, healthcare and James Phipps, 28, of Springfield, N/A.

Gennie Hayes, 48, of Springfield, office administrator and John Bartley, 44, of New Carlisle, service manager.