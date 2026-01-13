Clark County commissioners to hold evening meeting once a month

“I do think it would be good for us to try and have some sort of schedule where we have some meetings in the evenings,” President Sasha Rittenhouse said during the meeting. “We can kind of feel it out to see what kind of participation we get because I know a lot of times our participation in meetings depends on what’s on the agenda and we cannot plan ahead for that.”

Commissioner Charles Patterson said he thought this was a good idea because it’s been requested from the public before.

“This would be a good way to sort of dip our toes in the water, see what our participation rates are,” he said. “I like the idea of setting it (for whatever Wednesday) and be consistent so everybody knows that one would always be the meeting (at that time).”

Patterson added she felt a monthly one was more consistent than every other month.

Acting commissioner Rick Lohnes, being a former commissioner, said over the years they had tried evening meetings a couple of times, but it was tougher then because of the location and the same people that came to the morning meetings attending the night meetings.

“But I think a lot of people are a lot more engaged now in the meetings of public service,” he said.

Rittenhouse was also nominated and elected to remain president of the commission during the meeting through Jan. 6, 2027. Patterson will act as president if Rittenhouse is absent.