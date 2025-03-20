Clark County commissioners make move for potential new grocery store in Springfield

Aldi Inc., on behalf of United Entertainment Corporation, is looking to annex property on the corners of East Main Street, 4th Avenue and Maplewood Avenue, in the spot of a parking lot that is next to the UEC Theatres and across from Dollar Tree.

An Aldi spokesperson said they didn’t have any information to share regarding a potential store in Springfield.

Ethan Harris, director of development for the Clark County Community and Economic Development, said officials are always looking for “great retail experiences” for residents.

“We do this by getting to know the decision makers for retail site selection, help locate available sites, and then work through the due diligence items,” he said.

In 2021, county commissioners approved an annexation petition to the City of Springfield from Springfield Twp. for a proposed Aldi at 330 Tuttle Road.

At that time, the timeline for the proposed Aldi location was dependent on the approval from the Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Division. If approved, development was expected to begin in winter that year with the location likely being ready for shopping in summer of 2022.

Harris said that 31 acres is now the site of the Maple Grove subdivision project.

There is currently an Aldi grocery store in Springfield at 2091 N. Bechtle Ave. and a distribution center for the grocery chain at 4400 S. Charleston Pike.