Clark County commission: $45,000 in federal relief to cover Davidson Interpretive Center improvements

Roughly $45,000 of federal relief will cover improvements to the Davidson Interpretive Center in Springfield and other items.
The Clark County Commission on Wednesday authorized the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to the Clark County Park District.
Wednesday’s allocation will go to installing two new furnaces with air purifiers in the building, new automatic doors and touchless restroom equipment and amenities, according to the commission. A little more than $6,000 of the allocation will also reimburse the park district for broadband installation costs through Spectrum.
Davidson Interpretive Center is located at 5638 Lower Valley Pike by George Rogers Park Clark and is the site of educational programs and informational displays.
A total of $26 million was allocated to Clark County from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from the pandemic.
The Clark County commission has allocated ARPA funding to numerous projects and other items, such as employee paid administrative leave and technology for the county’s dispatch center.
Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road.
Up to $2.5 million in the federal relief dollars was allocated to reimburse the county for a portion of dispatch center costs. Another $220,000 was allocated in January to assist Clark County veterans seeking aid through the county veterans office.
The commission also voted to allocate $125,000 for a part-time position for several years for the Ohio State University extension office of Clark County. The position will focus on assisting the county’s local food program and community gardens. In addition, roughly $260,000 in ARPA funding was allocated to reimburse the county for COVID-19 health care expenses incurred by the county self-insurance health care program.
The federal relief funds this summer were also allocated to cover $60,000 worth of staffing increases at the Clark County Dog Warden’s Office as dogs continue to fill the shelter at max capacity.
Last week, up to $70,000 of federal relief was allocated to technology and emergency transition funding for the Clark County Reentry Services Department, which assists people exiting incarceration.
