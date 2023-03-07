Clark County Board of Elections leadership remains in place

The four voting members of the board of elections are chairperson Sue Allen, Laura Rosenberger, Charlie Bush and Michael Pepin.

Boards of elections are required to organize every two years, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. The director and deputy must reflect the two majority political parties in the county.

The board continues to prepare for the May 2 primary election.

The deadline to register to vote is April 3, and the following day is the start of early voting.