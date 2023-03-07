X
Clark County Board of Elections leadership remains in place

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Republican Jason Baker and Democrat Amber Lopez will remain leaders of the Clark County Board of Elections.

The Clark County Board of Elections held its reorganizational meeting on Monday, where board members voted to not make changes to the board’s leadership.

Baker has been the election board director since 2015, and Lopez has been deputy director since 2016.

Both said they were honored to continue their work at the election board.

No other personnel changes were enacted on Monday.

ExploreClark County 911 caller after train derailment: “It happened just as we were pulling up to the stop”

The four voting members of the board of elections are chairperson Sue Allen, Laura Rosenberger, Charlie Bush and Michael Pepin.

Boards of elections are required to organize every two years, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. The director and deputy must reflect the two majority political parties in the county.

The board continues to prepare for the May 2 primary election.

The deadline to register to vote is April 3, and the following day is the start of early voting.

