Clark County battle reenactment brings history home

Reenactors from the region gathered in Clark County on Saturday and Sunday for battle reenactments at the Prelude to Revolution - The French and Indian War event.
Muskets flashed and cannons thundered as spectators saw a French and a British encampment and talked to the reenactors about the battle for the frontier in the wilderness that was Ohio during the French and Indian War from 1754-1763.
The event was held at George Rogers Clark Park, the site of the annual Fair at New Boston.
According to Kristopher Shultz, one of the event organizers, another goal of the event was to allow reenactors to break out their kits and check their equipment to get ready for the reenactment season, which runs from late spring to fall.
In Other News