Clark County area employers think creatively as they face smaller labor pool

Dillon Charney, with Ohio Means Jobs Clark County, said that has forced businesses to think creatively about how they attract potential employees. That can mean focusing on anything that will make the business more competitive.

Companies are offering higher wages, reviewing their total benefit packages, focusing on work-life balances and introducing sign-on bonuses.

“They are in need of basically every type of position from entry level all the way up to advance and supervisor and leadership type positions. There has been a lot of turnover. A lot of employers seeing staff go to other companies where it’s a higher wage. They are struggling to find not only skilled workers, but entry level workers as well,” Charney said.

Wednesday’s annual career fair was started a decade ago but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Right now with such a volatile unemployment rate and the variety of positions available, there are a lot of people that are having success finding employment,” Charney said.

For some companies that attended this year, such as Benjamin Steel, the employment situation has been difficult and challenging.

Josh Kneidl, director of marketing and project management for the company, said that they have had to triple their normal human resource effort to find a fraction of the employees they need.

He said that is due to the local labor pool decreasing, which has lead to higher competition between employers both locally and out of town.

“Everybody is here really competing for that same individual that everyone wants,” Kneidl said.

In terms of attracting employees, Kneidl said that pay has been a minor factor for them and that people are looking for more flexibility and shifts that will accommodate their personal lives, such as family and child schedules.

Benjamin Steel is looking to hire 25 people across its presence in Ohio. Kneidl said the company has also been focused on training reliable new hires and giving them additional skills.

Kyle Edwards, who is a senior recruiter at Konecranes, said that applicant numbers have been low for many companies. That has in turn put more of a focus on marketing job opportunities that are available, he said.

The company’s efforts include showcasing benefits as well as room for advancement within the company. Konecranes has also implemented signing bonuses and raised pay for certain positions.

The manufacturer is currently looking to hire 25 people locally, including for administrative manufacturing and human resource jobs.