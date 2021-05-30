Clark County approves annexation request from housing development company

The commissioners voted to approve the petition based on a recommendation from Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr, according to a copy of the commission’s agenda.

That decision followed the denial of a similar request in April made by DDC Management LLC that asked for the annexation of a little over 100 acres in the same area.

The request was denied at the time due to Burr reporting that the “map and description submitted with the petition” for annexation are “not accurate or satisfactory” for several reasons.

Burr advised the commission and DDC Management LLC at the time that the “petition, maps and legal descriptions should be revised to correct these issues and resubmitted.”

In regard to the request that was approved, Burr said his office had reviewed the revised petition and had no objection to the annexation as proposed.

DDC Management LLC has developed multiple properties in Springfield, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Riverside. The developer is working on a project in Springfield with the goal of building over 200 homes.