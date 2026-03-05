Breaking: Springfield man indicted on charges related to fatal 2023 shooting

Clark, Champaign juniors, employees to participate in career exploration day

Hayden Sheppeard, a sophomore at Triad High School, shows a poster his group made during an interactive activity at Discovery Day on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

The Greater Springfield Partnership will soon host its fourth and final Discovery Day to bring together high school juniors and regional employers for a hands-on career exploration experience, according to Kaitlyn Tyler, GSP’s talent and education manager.

The Discovery Day will be held Wednesday, March 11 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. It will focus on the career clusters of law, public safety and human services to “highlight professions that serve and strengthen our communities,” Tyler said.

Around 100 juniors from nine Clark and Champaign County schools, including Clark-Shawnee, Global Impact STEM Academy, Greenon, Northwestern, Springfield, School of Innovation, Mechanicsburg, Urbana and Triad, are invited to participate based on their YouScience results.

YouScience is a career aptitude assessment where students in middle and high school complete several brain games that help provide information on their skill sets, strengths, weaknesses, career paths and more.

“By aligning students’ natural strengths — identified through YouScience — with meaningful, real-world challenges, Discovery Day continues to play an important role in regional workforce development. The event helps students better understand local career pathways while strengthening collaboration between Clark and Champaign Counties," Tyler said.

Tyler said this event is designed to go above the traditional career fair format. Instead of listening to speakers, students will work in small groups alongside employers and professionals to solve a real-world problem connected to public safety or human services.

“This interactive approach allows students to apply critical thinking, communication, and teamwork skills while gaining firsthand insight into these essential careers,” she said.

Participating employers, agencies and colleges include:

  • OhioMeansJobs Clark County
  • OhioMeansJobs Champaign County
  • Clark State College
  • Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  • City of Springfield
  • Clark County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ohio Army National Guard
  • Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  • Champaign County Emergency Management Agency
  • The Champaign County Bar Association

Discovery Days began during the 2025-26 school year as a way to help high school juniors decide what they want to do after they graduate. A total of four are held, with the others held on Sept. 30, 2025 for finance, business and IT, Nov. 12, 2025 for healthcare, and Dec. 10, 2025 for manufacturing, engineering and agriculture.

