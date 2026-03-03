Becky Robinson to bring ‘Entitled Housewife’ alter ego to Clark State PAC

“This is not just a comedy show, it’s an experience,” said Dan Hunt, general manager of the PAC. “Becky’s creativity, quick wit and connection with the audience make for an electric night of entertainment.”

Robinson is a comedian, writer, actor and voice-over artist whose characters and videos have taken over the internet and stage, along with her original songs such as “Mama Needs a Claw.” She is currently the voice of Parker J. Cloud on Nickelodeon’s “Middlemost Post.”

“It’s the perfect excuse to grab your friends and enjoy an evening out. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering her for the first time, this is your chance to see one of comedy’s most dynamic performers live in Springfield,” Hunt said.

The live show will be held at 8 p.m. on March 20 at the Clark State PAC, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 to $60. Seats are expected to fill quickly.

For tickets or more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu or call the ticket office at 937-328-3874.