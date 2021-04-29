Clark, Champaign health departments holding community vaccination clinics this week

The health district started scheduling clinics over the last two weeks at local high schools, like Emmanuel Christian Academy, for students and families.

The health district will also host two clinics at Northwestern Local Schools, according to the district’s superintendent.

The community clinics will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday and May 21 at the high school. The Pfizer vaccine will be used at both clinics.

They will be for anyone age 16 and older.

Students must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form before the vaccination. Consent and registration forms can be picked up at the school clinics or found on the district’s website.

The Champaign Health District is doing much the same thing.

The health district will hold a clinic at Graham Local Schools from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday at the high school.

It is open to students, staff, families and anyone over age 16. To sign up for this clinic, residents can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and search for St. Paris zip code 43072.

As of Wednesday, 48,954 vaccination shots had been given in Clark County, according to ODH.

Just over 36% of the county’s total population has received at least one vaccine shot, according to ODH. Roughly 31% is completed vaccinated.

Nearly 21,000 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours in Ohio, according to ODH. But Gov. Mike DeWine reported Tuesday as many as 80,000 to 90,000 vaccinations had been receiving first doses previously.

“Some of this was inevitable as we now have 40% of the population who has been vaccinated,” DeWine said.

However, DeWine noted Ohio is still in good shape. He said the state has nearly 2,000 vaccine providers and many sites now welcome walk-in appointments.

Statewide, more than 4,622,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,639,000 have finished their inoculation.

Clark County had 13,830 cases and 297 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Champaign County had 3,252 cases and 58 deaths.

Ohio is also still seeing signs that daily cases of the coronavirus are declining in the state, with 1,723 reported on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the 12th-straight day the state has recorded fewer than 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19, according to ODH. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 1,068,985 total cases and 19,188 deaths.