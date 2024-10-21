Clark career tech school facilities levy tops list of tax issues this election

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC)

The 1.4-mill bond and permanent improvement levy would fund the local share of the cost to build a nearly $90 million new school facility, with the state contributing about $38.7 million.

There are two components to the tax vote — a 0.94-mill bond issuance with a 37-year duration, and a permanent tax levy at 0.46 mills for “permanent improvements” or facility upkeep.

“A new building will allow CTC to accept more students each year and offer new career-tech programs,” said Superintendent Michelle Patrick. “The (permanent improvement) portion ensures that we can maintain the facility and keep it running for decades to come. The intention is for this one-time levy to last the lifetime of the building; just like we’ve been able to do since our current building began construction in 1964.”

If approved, the measure would generate an estimated total of $4.5 million annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would cost a homeowner about $49 annually in taxes per $100,000 of property value.

The total project cost ($89,528,662) includes three parts — the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) contribution of about $38.7 million to the base cost, and CTC’s share of about $24.5 million for the base cost plus the additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need that are not state-fundable.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“A strong community grows out of a strong workforce, and a strong workforce begins with career-technical education,” Patrick said. “The programs CTC offers are essential because they provide businesses with interns, apprentices, and full-time employees — many of whom stay and contribute right here in our community. ... A new building would provide expanded space to increase student capacity, offer new programming, and update technology in current career-tech programs.”

This is the third time this issue has been on the ballot, as Clark County voters have rejected it twice. In March, 53.57% of voters opposed the levy and 46.43% were in favor.. That’s slightly closer than November 2023, when 55.36% of voters said no and 44.64% said yes.

Local social media comments about the levy have included support from people citing the need for up-to-date labs for students to learn in, and opposition from people worried about rising property taxes.

Patrick said the November vote is the CTC’s last chance to receive money in this state funding window. If the levy doesn’t pass, the state will offer the funding to another career center.

In recent years, Montgomery and Greene county voters have approved tax levies to build new career centers or dramatically expand their existing ones.

For more information from the school on the Clark County vote, visit www.ctcworks.org/faqs and www.scctc.org/facility-project.

Greenon school levy

Greenon Local School District voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1.99-mill tax levy that would fund the construction of a new transportation garage and multipurpose room at the current Greenon athletic facility.

The levy would generate $747,000 annually and cost a taxpayer about $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

“These projects will enhance our district’s services for students, staff and the community,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “The new transportation facility will enhance the efficiency and overall operations of our district transportation services. The multipurpose room will offer a versatile space for sports teams and community organizations to use and can also be used for community engagement activities.”

The estimated cost for the new garage is $2.1 million, and $400,000 to add a multipurpose room at the athletic facility, which will provide space for activities and events. It will also free up other spaces for other sports teams, clubs and community activities.

Knapke encouraged community members to contact the district with questions or concerns. For information and FAQs about the levy from the school district, visit www.greenonschools.org/page/levy.

Graham school income tax

Graham Local School District voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1% earned income tax levy for current expenses.

“The district cut over $1.3 million going into the 2024-25 school year,” said Superintendent Chad Lensman. “The district has cut 14 certified positions over two years, directly impacting student opportunities and support received in the district.”

Lensman said Graham has had no new tax levies to pay for day-to-day school operations in 32 years. If successful, Lensman said the school board has highlighted what will be implemented over the next five years.

This includes: reinstating six certified teaching positions over four years; preserving and increasing agriculture, music and art supports; adding another resource officer; removing pay to participate fees and reducing school fees; lowering supply list items, preserving and creating additional student opportunities; making facility improvements; getting curriculum and technology supports up-to-date; retaining and attracting quality staff.

Lensman said income that is not taxed includes retirement income, social security, workers’ compensation and benefits, unemployment benefits, interest, dividends or capital gains, disability and survivor benefits, railroad retirement benefits, welfare benefits, child support, property received as a gift, bequest or inheritance.

For more information on the levy, visit www.grahamlocalschools.org/o/gls/page/2024-1-income-tax-levy-facts.

Explore Springfield to honor those from other places who have made positive impacts on community

German Twp. fire levy

Voters in German Twp. (excluding the village of Tremont City) will decide on an additional five-year, 2-mill property tax to provide and maintain fire services and equipment. The levy would generate $429,000 annually and cost a taxpayer $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

“It comes down to we got a service we have to provide and we don’t want to decrease the service to our residents,” said German Twp. Fire Chief Tim Holman.

Holman said the department, which is staffed “pretty good” right now, has done a lot to cut costs, including saving money on the purchase process for a new fire engine and downsizing to smaller medic units that cost $130,000 instead of $400,000.

But Holman said the township will have to replace a fire engine in two years and doesn’t have the money, so part of the levy funds will pay for that. Other problems include retaining employees and increasing their pay as run volume has gone up, and dealing with increased supply costs since COVID-19.

Holman said the township hasn’t asked for a levy since 2010, and he thinks the levy will pass because of “great support from our residents.”

Tecumseh school levies

Tecumseh Local School District voters will decide on two tax levies this election. One is a basic renewal of a five-year, 4-mill permanent improvement levy for school facilities. The other is a 10-year, 7-mill substitute levy for daily operating costs.

The permanent improvement levy has passed every five years since 1990 and generates a little over $700,000 annually, according to Superintendent Paula Crew. The substitute levy combines existing older levies and would raise about $2.8 million per year.

A substitute levy generally keeps tax rates the same for existing taxpayers. It also creates the possibility of future revenue gains for schools when new homes are built.

District officials said Tecumseh hasn’t passed a levy for additional operating funding since 1995.

New Carlisle vote on chickens

Voters in New Carlisle will vote on an ordinance that would allow the keeping of hens (female chickens), at residential properties within city limits.

City council initially passed the original ordinance to allow chickens earlier this year, but a former mayor got enough signatures on a petition that was turned into council and then to the Clark County Board of Elections, who approved the measure to be on the ballot.

This caused the originally approved ordinance to allow chickens and the amendments to those ordinances to pause to go on the ballot for people to vote on it.

Other tax-increase levies

Clark County

* Bethel Twp. voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1.75 mill tax to pay for current expenses. It would generate $486,000 annually and cost a taxpayer about $61 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

* Pleasant Twp. voters will decide on an additional five-year, 2 mill tax ($70 annually per $100,000 of home value) to pay for fire and EMS services.

* Springfield Twp. voters will decide on an additional five-year, 0.5 mill levy ($18 annually per $100,000 of home value) for police.

Champaign County

* Mutual voters will decide on an additional five-year 4 mill tax ($140 annually per $100,000 of home value) for fire and EMS services.

* Woodstock voters will decide on an additional five-year 2 mill tax ($70 annually per $100,000 of home value) for parks and recreation.

* Goshen Twp. voters will decide on an additional five-year 4 mill tax ($140 annually per $100,000 of home value) for fire and EMS services.

* Rush Twp. voters will decide on a replacement five-year 0.5 mill tax ($18 annually per $100,000 of home value) for cemeteries.

* Northeast Champaign County Fire District voters will decide on a replacement three-year, 4.5 mill tax ($157 annually per $100,000 of home value) for fire and ambulance protection.

Renewal tax levies

Clark County

Bethel Twp. (unincorporated), five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for fire protection.

Green Twp., five-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for EMS services.

Green Twp., five-year, 1.5-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges.

Green Twp. Fire District #2, five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for fire protection.

Harmony Twp., five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for fire services.

Moorefield Twp., five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for police services.

Moorefield Twp., five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges.

Northeastern Local School District, 10-year, 1% income tax renewal for current expenses.

Pleasant Twp., five-year, 2.1-mill renewal levy for fire services.

Southeastern Local School District, five-year, 3-mill renewal levy for general permanent improvements.

Springfield City School District, five-year, 7-mill renewal levy for current expenses.

Springfield Twp., five-year, 1-mill three renewal levies for fire protection services and operations, ambulance and emergency medical services, and roads and bridges.

Tecumseh Local School District, five-year, 4-mill renewal levy for improvements and renovations to school facilities.

Champaign County

Goshen Twp., five-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for Maple Grove Cemetery.

Jackson Twp., five-year, 0.06-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges.

Johnson Twp., five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for road improvements.

Mad River Twp., five-year, 1.5-mill renewal levy for road improvements.

Mechanicsburg, five-year, 2.5-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS emergency vehicles.

Mechanicsburg Public Library, five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for current expenses.

Mechanicsburg School District, 10-year, 1.4-mill renewal levy for emergency requirements, and a 15-year, 1% income tax for current expenses.

St. Paris voters, five-year, 4-mill renewal levy for street improvements, and a tax on electric and gas aggregation.

Triad Local School District, five-year, 0.5% income tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Union Twp., five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges.