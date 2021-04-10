Clark and Greene county companies featured in virtual job fair

JobsOhio is partnering with regional organizations to host a virtual job fair at the end of the month that will focus on Clark and Greene counties.
It is part of an ongoing effort with organizations such as the Dayton Development Coalition and the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education to grow the local workforce by giving companies a better platform to reach talent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is April 22 and will highlight companies with a presence in or near Clark and Greene counties. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
So far, 58 companies have signed up with 24 having facilities in Clark County, said Amy Donahoe, director of Workforce Development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
Donahoe said there will be a large presence of local manufacturers and others offering what JobsOhio deems as in-demand jobs such as positions in health care. Jobs range from entry level to more skilled labor.
The event follows a similar format as a virtual job fair that targeted Clark and Champaign counties in November.
Participants will be able to create an online avatar and move around in a virtual space designed to simulate a career fair.
Companies will have virtual booths set up that will have links to more information or allow jobseekers to get in direct contact with a representative.
The job fair is free for employers and jobseekers. Those looking for jobs are asked to upload a resume and qualifications as well as explore companies and open positions beforehand.
Donahoe said virtual career fairs held recently are a result of the coronavirus pandemic. She said there are quite a number of companies with jobs open.
Donahoe added that companies are looking at virtual opportunities to better connect with and attract talent.
Companies and potential applicants can register for the event at www.soche.org/vcf.