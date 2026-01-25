Winter storm: How much snow did you get?

A significant winter storm is underway across the region, with moderate to heavy snowfall and prolonged period of bitterly cold conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Snow amounts of 10-16 inches are expected across the region.
Here are snow totals reported so far to the NWS’s Wilmington office:
Butler County
Middletown: 9 inches at 7:05 a.m.
Monroe: 8 inches at 6 a.m.
Greene County
Bellbrook: 8 inches at 6:45 a.m.
Montgomery County
Moraine: 9 inches at 7 a.m.
Vandalia: 6.4 inches at 7 a.m.
Dayton: 4.7 inches at 4:14 a.m.
