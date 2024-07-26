Clark and Champaign Counties

The Animal Welfare League Thrift Store at 3 W. Pleasant St. is having a Back to School sales event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

As part of the event, the store will offer a 50% off sale for school items and on every item in the store. The store will have jeans, shoes, backpacks and a bin sale of student clothes.

The Animal Welfare League is a no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter run by volunteers. All funds raised are spent on caring for animals.

STAFF REPORT

Springfield

Step Forward Production will present a spectacular variety showcase from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Springfield Sports Academy, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave.

This family friendly event will showcase talented community members and provide valuable community resources.

Tickets are $5. For tickets and more information, visit https://shorturl.at/dGgWF.

Springfield

Clark State College will host an Engineering Summer Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, on the Springfield campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

At 10 a.m., the college will also recognize students in the Metallica Scholars Program, an initiative that serves students who are pursuing careers in laser manufacturing and welding.

The event will include career exploration with local businesses and scholarship opportunities up to $5,000 for the college’s bachelor’s, associate and certificate programs. Tours will also be offered to showcase the college’s investment in the Sweet Center for Manufacturing state-of-the-art labs, with laser processing, additive manufacturing, automation, and other industrial technologies.

The event is free and open to the public. All who attend the event and register at the sign-in desk will be entered to win four tickets to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game.

Springfield

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet on Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield. Any graduates of the Springfield City School District are welcome to participate in this fellowship and gathering of friends from all high school classes, he reported.

Springfield High School Principal Lisa Cunningham will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon. The church is at 1801 St. Paris Pike and a sign will be posted near the entry door.

Roger Huff, Golden Era Wildcats Steering Board member, (937) 399-0820, can be contacted by local graduates who would like to attend but cannot drive or who need transportation assistance to this meeting.

