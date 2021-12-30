Civil War era New Year’s Eve ball returning to Clark County this year

“We tell (attendees) to do what they’re most comfortable with,” she said. “Wear a mask if you want to. We will have hand sanitizer and keep things clean.”

The evening will begin with a reception/social hour from 7-8 p.m. before moving to the ball room for dancing. There will be plenty of food including heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with coffee and punch.

“We’ll have lots of sugar coming,” Humphreys said, laughing.

The 2nd Cavalry Band from Columbus will perform brass and percussion-heavy music as participants can do Victoria-era dances led by Humphreys. No previous experience in this type of dance is necessary to join in.

Guest portraits will also be for sale from a professional photographer. Participants will ring in 2022 at midnight with a toast of champagne or sparkling cider.

Humphreys said she has had to work with a skeleton crew to put the ball on but is finding the people eager to participate again.

“We’re running as we always have and we want people to be comfortable and enjoy this night with us,” she said.

Families are welcome to attend and children ages 10-under will be admitted free. Proceeds raised will go to South Charleston Ohio Heritage projects including upkeep and repairs on the opera house.

Tickets will be available at the door on Friday and cost $30 apiece or are available online. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/nyegrandball.