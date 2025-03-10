City to vote on funds for Sheltered Inc. to extend men’s homeless shelter hours

“The idea was to look for ways to expand current capacity,” City Manager Bryan Heck told city commissioners at the city’s recent meeting. “... It obviously is a positive, good thing, versus having people to continually displace throughout the day.”

The funds come from a Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant.

According to the agreement, Sheltered Inc. must shift its men’s shelter’s hours from 12 hours to 24 hours daily within 60 days of the passage of the agreement. The nonprofit will also offer employment assistance, behavioral health services, financial literacy programs and individualized service plans.

Sheltered Inc. will also perform street outreach with people experiencing homelessness and “implement strategies to prevent homelessness,” according to the agreement. It will work with the Nehemiah Foundation, to which a portion of funds is allocated and will be administered by Sheltered Inc.

Springfield’s only non-congregate shelter closed in August after the city, in a split vote, rejected a proposal for Dayton-based homelessness nonprofit Homefull to operate the Executive Inn site.

The resolution that commission rejected would have approved up to $1.04 million in federal funds to Homefull for one year for services performed, with the option to renew for three more one-year periods.

Springfield is a HUD entitlement community, finance director Katie Eviston said previously, meaning that it is eligible for Community Development Block Grants to help “develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment,” according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In August, Clark County filed a civil lawsuit against Sheltered Inc. for breach of contract and is seeking reimbursement of more than $500,000. This lawsuit stems from a county allegation that the nonprofit mismanaged funds for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) services, which provide work support and other services to low-income families.

The county pulled funds after the allegations, and the city followed suit.

Sheltered Inc. has said it is working with the county “to resolve our differences.”

Since these funding difficulties, Sheltered Inc. has had to reduce hours of emergency shelter services, as well as lay off staff. The nonprofit has received support from OIC of Clark County, which is currently funding Sheltered Inc. on a per-head, per-family basis.

Springfield City Commissioners are also expected to approve an annual grant of close to $51,000 to Project Woman of Ohio for homelessness services.

During the city’s most recent meeting, Springfield Commissioner Tracey Tackett urged collaboration on solutions to homelessness.

“I just look forward to seeing the city and county work together to find sustainable solutions long term in addressing our homelessness — not just the homeless right now, but prevention and getting to our younger folks and getting that prevention and mental health as part of it as well," Tackett said.