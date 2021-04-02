City commissioners approve amendment to sewer project, ponder vehicle purchases

The amendment called for an increase of $53,858 for a total agreement amount not to exceed $96,110.

The project would replace sanitary lines on multiple roadways and it is slated to start next year. The contract amendment includes an addition to the project such as adding sanitary sewer work on roads such as Rodgers Drive, according to Chris Moore, the service director for the city.

Those discussions took place during a virtual public meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners also authorized the city manager to apply for and accept funds from the Ohio Department of Transpiration in the amount of $83,508 from the Rides to Community Immunity Grant Program.