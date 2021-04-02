City commissioners approve amendment to sewer project, ponder vehicle purchases

Springfield City Commissioners voted on or discussed several items this week including those related to an infrastructure project, land, vehicle purchases as well as state funds.
On the agenda was the first reading of an ordinance that if passed will authorize the issuance of a purchase order related to two Stainless Steel Dump Bodies, including bed covers and road temperature sensors, from K.E. Rose Co. for an amount not to exceed $183,390.
Commissioners also conducted another first reading regarding a Cropland Lease Agreement that deals with land at the Springfield Municipal Airport.
The amendment would authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Joseph Agle to lease a little more than 74 acres at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, of which about 43 acres are tillable farmland.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance related to the 2022 Miscellaneous Sewer Improvements Project. Elected officials allowed for an amendment to an engineering agreement with Carpenter Marty Transportation, Inc., that relates to the 2022 Miscellaneous Sewer Improvements Project.
The amendment called for an increase of $53,858 for a total agreement amount not to exceed $96,110.
The project would replace sanitary lines on multiple roadways and it is slated to start next year. The contract amendment includes an addition to the project such as adding sanitary sewer work on roads such as Rodgers Drive, according to Chris Moore, the service director for the city.
Those discussions took place during a virtual public meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners also authorized the city manager to apply for and accept funds from the Ohio Department of Transpiration in the amount of $83,508 from the Rides to Community Immunity Grant Program.