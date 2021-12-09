Christmas with the Celts part of Showtime! Series

“Being able to bring this show to Springfield with an evening of Celtic music and dancing as well as having a holiday theme is something I am anxious for our audience to experience and enjoy,” he said.

The Youth Arts Ambassadors, who perform various shows throughout Springfield during the year, will have a chance to display their talent by joining the professionals onstage for a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”

“Having our Youth Arts Ambassadors participate onstage with the Celts is an added bonus for our kids and an extra treat for the holidays for the audience,” Rowe said.

The performance is also part of this year’s Holiday in the City activities. Audiences are encouraged to enjoy the lights and activities in downtown Springfield as part of the experience before or after the show.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance.

HOW TO GO

What: Christmas with the Celts

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Admission: $29.50-44.50

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/