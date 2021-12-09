springfield-news-sun logo
Christmas with the Celts part of Showtime! Series

The holiday season done with Irish music, instrumentation and dance will be part of "Christmas with the Celts," that will bring traditional songs with a special Emerald Isle twist on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council./Contributed
Caption
By Brett Turner
45 minutes ago
Event brings Celtic music to Springfield in holiday fashion on Saturday.

It doesn’t need to be March to enjoy the Celtic style of music and the festive Irish spirit. Since green is already a color associated with Christmas, it fits quite nicely in presenting Irish song and dance and wrapping it in holiday fashion.

Christmas with the Celts will include holiday songs you’ve heard countless times done in fresh ways, including one number with Springfield’s own Youth Arts Ambassadors, when it comes to the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert is presented by the Springfield Arts Council (SAC) as part of its Showtime! Series.

ExploreHope event helps those dealing with holiday loss

Christmas with the Celts has become a favorite holiday experience for PBS viewers in recent years. But the energy of the performance is enhanced by seeing it live, where the combination of Irish music, dance and instrumentation can be seen and heard together without cutting to different camera angles.

Audiences will hear favorite traditional songs including “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Count Your Blessings,” “White Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” done in Emerald Isle style.

This marks the SAC’s first live show at the Performing Arts Center since before the pandemic, and executive director Tim Rowe is excited to share the experience with the community.

“Being able to bring this show to Springfield with an evening of Celtic music and dancing as well as having a holiday theme is something I am anxious for our audience to experience and enjoy,” he said.

The Youth Arts Ambassadors, who perform various shows throughout Springfield during the year, will have a chance to display their talent by joining the professionals onstage for a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”

“Having our Youth Arts Ambassadors participate onstage with the Celts is an added bonus for our kids and an extra treat for the holidays for the audience,” Rowe said.

ExploreSpringfield, Interfaith team up to reopen homeless shelters

The performance is also part of this year’s Holiday in the City activities. Audiences are encouraged to enjoy the lights and activities in downtown Springfield as part of the experience before or after the show.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance.

HOW TO GO

What: Christmas with the Celts

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Admission: $29.50-44.50

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/

