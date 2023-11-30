Christmas in South Charleston events Saturday

A parade, food trucks and village businesses all will be part of the annual Christmas in South Charleston events from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The parade is scheduled to begin at noon in the core of the village. At the end of the parade, Santa will get out at Town Hall to prepare for visits, according to posts from event organizers.
Organizers also said the event was moving from a weeknight to the weekend to allow for more people to attend.
Many village businesses are offering special hours Saturday and holiday gift options, plus local restaurants will be open to provide food options.
Food trucks will include Poppy’s Smokehouse, Mad House Concessions, Thai1On, Griddles and Cheese, and Sweet Concessions.
A 50/50 drawing also is being offered. Tickets will be offered at Village Chic, Country Mini Mart and Park National Bank on Saturday. Entries end at 6 p.m.