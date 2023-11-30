Christmas in South Charleston events Saturday

Organizers also said the event was moving from a weeknight to the weekend to allow for more people to attend.

Many village businesses are offering special hours Saturday and holiday gift options, plus local restaurants will be open to provide food options.

Food trucks will include Poppy’s Smokehouse, Mad House Concessions, Thai1On, Griddles and Cheese, and Sweet Concessions.

A 50/50 drawing also is being offered. Tickets will be offered at Village Chic, Country Mini Mart and Park National Bank on Saturday. Entries end at 6 p.m.