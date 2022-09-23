Chili cook off, dog event, festival among those in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

Church Event

St. John Missionary Baptist Church Christian Women’s Fellowship will host the first “God’s Gifts on Exhibit’' (James 1:17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the St. John’s Family Life Center, 34 W. Pleasant St. in Springfield (Mulberry Street entrance). The exhibit will showcase St. John members, women and men who are writers, entrepreneurs, vendors, artists and those that do all types of crafts. The goods and services that will be displayed are books, catering, candles, insurance, crafts, wreaths, jewelry, art, lemonade of love, and real estate. There will also be hourly giveaways from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heritage Days Festival

The South Charleston Heritage Commission will host the annual Heritage Days Festival on Saturday at the historic train depot and log house, 147 W. Mound St.

There will be a parade through the village, a silent auction, a kiddie tractor full, musical acts, multiple food vendors, craft vendors, a photo booth, fireworks and more.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the parade; the silent auction will start at 10 a.m.; the kiddie tractor pull will be at 1 p.m.; musical acts start at 3 p.m., fireworks will be at close around 9:45 p.m.

For more information and to see the full schedule of events, visit “South Charleston Heritage Days Festival” on Facebook. Proceeds from the festival go toward upkeep of the historic train depot and log cabin, as well as the opera house at South Charleston’s town hall.

Alpaca Farm Event

Holdfast Alpaca Farms, 12026 Lower Valley Pike, will celebrate the 16th annual National Alpaca Farm Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The farm will welcome guests to join them for many activities, including hayrides, face painting, vendors, photo booth, food trucks, and more. The farm has been named the third best medium-sized alpaca farm in the nation by the Alpaca Owners Association, and their herd of 70+ alpacas will be available for you to experience. Admission is $5 per vehicle or $2 per person for walk-ins, and alpaca fleece and products will be available for purchase at the onsite farm store.

To find out more about National Alpaca Farm Days, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com. To learn more about Holdfast Alpaca Farms, visit www.facebook.com/hiltyfarms, or call 937-878-1111.

House Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Church Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be opened from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Guild Auction

Remembrance Quilt Guild will be holding a basket/container auction at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Northminster Church on Villa Road. The proceeds go to fund the guild programs and projects. There will various themed baskets including OSU, wine, pasta, quilting, yarn, cooking and food baskets. Jeff Harvey will be the auctioneer for the evening. No credit cards will be accepted, and it will be cash or check only.