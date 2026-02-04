Children’s dental office that accepts Medicaid to open in Springfield

“We’re not just opening a dental office — we’re filling a crucial gap in our community’s healthcare infrastructure,” said Dr. Aaron Kamp, Ohio Kids Dental managing dentist. “Every child deserves access to quality dental care, regardless of their family’s financial situation.”

The practice will work to go beyond traditional services with their community outreach programs such as:

- Mobile dentistry, a portable dental unit that visits schools and early learning centers on an as-needed basis or at least twice a year to provide preventative care without required parents to take time off work or find transportation.

- Caring4Community, which provides monetary and in-kind donations, such as hygiene kits and oral health tools for students, to local schools and nonprofits. This fall, the brand is inviting Springfield City Schools to participate in their campaign to be eligible for donations. The initiative includes all four Ohio locations (Springfield, Cuyahoga Falls, Maumee and Hamilton), and one school will be selected to receive a $3,000 donation in each market with one winning school per location.

“Dental problems are a leading cause of school absences, and children in low-income families are twice as likely to have untreated tooth decay. By accepting Medicaid and focusing on accessibility, Ohio Kids Dental removes significant barriers keeping vulnerable children from receiving care,” Rios said.

The new location will have two dentists, one hygienist, four to six dental assistants, and two to three front office staff. It will offer preventative and restorative dental services, and they accept Medicaid and most PPO insurance plans.

New patients are currently being accepted and appointments can be scheduled at ohiokidsdental.com or by calling (326) 697-8442.