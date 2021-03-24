Ohio senators rebuke DeWine, override his veto on public health bill

State Sen. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said the legislation would hamper Ohio’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies. “This is dangerous.”

Local public health officials and the DeWine administration said SB22 would make it more difficult to control infectious disease outbreaks such as food poisoning, tuberculosis or Ebola, lead to more lawsuits and disproportionately hurt minority and low-income communities.

DeWine and his allies pressured lawmakers to skip the override, holding news conferences, releasing statements and urging Ohioans to call their legislators.

Senate Bill 22 calls for:

Limiting the duration of a state of emergency to 90 days, unless extended by the General Assembly.

Allowing the General Assembly to rescind executive branch emergency orders.

A committee of lawmakers would sit on an advisory panel to oversee actions taken by the governor or state health department in response to an emergency.

Limiting local health department’s quarantine and closure orders to apply only to people medically diagnosed with or in direct contact with someone with a specified disease.

From the beginning of the coronavirus global pandemic, DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health issued statewide orders to force shutdowns of schools and businesses, restrict visits to nursing homes, require face masks in public and limit the size of gatherings.

Many medical experts said the moves were needed to flatten the pandemic curve and keep the health care system from being overwhelmed. Others were angered by what they saw as a government overreach, infringement of individual freedoms and damaging to the economy.