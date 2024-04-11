Champaign County sheriff vote recount to be completed Monday

According to final, unofficial results, challenger Chad Burroughs received 50.1% of the vote to Melvin’s 49.9%. Burroughs received 3,258 votes and Melvin had 3,245.

Bodey said there was a malfunction with the board’s tabulator machine. Its vendor will be on site Monday morning to assist and allow the county to complete the recount.

No Democrat is on the ballot for sheriff, meaning the winner of the primary will be named sheriff for the next term.

Burroughs previously ran against Melvin in the 2020 primary election, with Melvin winning by about 11% of the vote.

Melvin has been sheriff since he was named interim and then elected in 2012, and has worked as a dispatcher, corrections officer, court services deputy, patrol deputy, sergeant and chief deputy. He also holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Clark State Community College.

Burroughs worked in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for several years as a sergeant, detective sergeant, major, colonel and law enforcement officer. Burroughs also attended the Law Enforcement Academy after graduation.