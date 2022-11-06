Champaign County sheriff awarded $17K in federal traffic safety funds

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received more than $17,000 in federal traffic safety funds to help prevent impaired driving and encourage seatbelt use.
The grant comes from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and is geared toward supporting safety agencies addressing traffic safety issues and reducing the number of fatal crashes in their areas.
The grant funding will go toward overtime hours for deputies as they patrol areas, as well as toward educational and awareness events, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
“Based on the crash data, speed, impaired driving and restraint use are priorities for Champaign County, and we’re committed to working with our partners at the state level to address this safety issue,” said Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin.
From 2019 through 2021, a total of 115 crashes related to alcohol impairment were reported in Champaign County, according to the sheriff’s office. From those crashes, 50 resulted in injuries and three were fatal.
In that same period, the county saw another 16 fatalities through traffic crashes where seatbelts were not used.
No fatal crashes involving impairment or lack of seatbelt use have been reported in Champaign County this year, but out of the 25 serious injuries that resulted from a crash, three were alcohol-related, according to Ohio Traffic Safety Office data.
“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” Melvin said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funnels money to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the grant program annually.
About the Author