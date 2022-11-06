Champaign County sheriff awarded $17K in federal traffic safety funds

In that same period, the county saw another 16 fatalities through traffic crashes where seatbelts were not used.

No fatal crashes involving impairment or lack of seatbelt use have been reported in Champaign County this year, but out of the 25 serious injuries that resulted from a crash, three were alcohol-related, according to Ohio Traffic Safety Office data.

“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” Melvin said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funnels money to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the grant program annually.