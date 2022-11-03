BreakingNews
JUST IN: New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Tim Ryan holding rally at union hall in Vandalia

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is scheduled to bring his campaign for U.S. Senate to Vandalia tonight in what he’s dubbed the Dayton Workers First rally as part of his whirlwind final sweep of Ohio in the final days before the Nov. 8 election.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 82, 6550 Poe Ave. The rally begins at 6:45 p.m. It is one of about 20 stops he’s making around the state through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman, are running for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Numerous public polls show the men in a tight race in one of the most consequential election matchups of the year as the two political parties battle to dominate the U.S. Senate, which is divided 50-50. Democrats now hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can break tie votes.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Vance is participating in the Ohio Republican Party statewide bus tour this week and also will rally in Montgomery County, on Nov. 7 with former President Donald Trump. Trump’s rally is at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., at 3700 McCauley Drive at the Dayton International Airport. Doors open at 3 p.m. for that rally and Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

The Dayton Daily News is covering both rallies.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

