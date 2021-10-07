Champaign County Senior Center to host grand opening for facility

“This building was a result of land being donated to us by Civista Bank and our community standing behind our building levy. Our small levy of five years will completely pay for our new center and after the five years, the levy is complete,” Barnhart said.

The new facility will have many exercise classes, yoga, Tai Chi, line dancing, card clubs, lunch, bingo, educational and information seminars, chair caning, a Bible study, entertainment, movies and trips. It also includes a commercial kitchen, pickleball court, covered drop-off area, better traffic flow and parking, and additional space and storage for outreach needs.

Barnhart said membership is $20 per year, and if you have a partner that wants to join there is a deal for $35. She said that a new membership would include the remainder of this year and all of 2022.