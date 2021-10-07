Champaign County Senior Center to host grand opening for facility

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center will host a grand opening for their new facility today that was built after voters approved a levy last year.
The grand opening will be held at 1 p.m. at the new center, 150 Patrick Ave. in Urbana.
Voters approved in 2020 a five-year, 0.5-mill property tax levy to pay for the new, bigger facility. It took about a year to build the building, which broke ground last August. The levy generated $2,290,000 and costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $1.32 a month, or $15.78 a year.
“We are very thankful to our community for the continued support they have shown towards our seniors. Our members are very grateful for the support they have been shown. Since we have opened our doors, we have added close to 150 new members,” said Executive Director Stacy Barnhart.
The new facility is about 9,000 square feet, a 2,000-square-foot expansion from their old facility, located at 701 S. Walnut St. that was purchased by Only Believe Ministries church.
“This building was a result of land being donated to us by Civista Bank and our community standing behind our building levy. Our small levy of five years will completely pay for our new center and after the five years, the levy is complete,” Barnhart said.
The new facility will have many exercise classes, yoga, Tai Chi, line dancing, card clubs, lunch, bingo, educational and information seminars, chair caning, a Bible study, entertainment, movies and trips. It also includes a commercial kitchen, pickleball court, covered drop-off area, better traffic flow and parking, and additional space and storage for outreach needs.
Barnhart said membership is $20 per year, and if you have a partner that wants to join there is a deal for $35. She said that a new membership would include the remainder of this year and all of 2022.