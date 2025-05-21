Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Plato! My brothers and I were living with a lady who had way too many cats. One day, superheroes swooped in. They weren’t wearing capes, but they were real heroes to us. They brought us to this new place, called Paws Animal Shelter. It’s very nice here, and they’re taking great care of us. I promise to be the best kitten ever if you choose me. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED