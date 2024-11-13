Champaign County Pet of the Week

Susie and her four siblings were found with their momma, Aurora, in Mechanicsburg when the kittens were very young. Momma and babies were brought to Paws Animal Shelter. They’re having a blast in one of our free roaming kitten rooms, playing with each other and their new kitten friends. They also like looking out the window at all the birds visiting the feeders. They’re super sweet, loving and playful, and would be wonderful additions to any family. Come visit Susie and the gang at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

51 minutes ago
