Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Houdini, the escape artist of the shelter! My tale begins with a curious chase after a butterfly that led me straight into a picnic basket. Next thing I knew, I was at Paws Animal Shelter, with new humans marveling at my escape skills. Twice I’ve outwitted the quarantine room, both times sneaking into the attic, where I found the coziest corner. If you’re looking for a sweet, friendly companion who can keep you on your toes with her curious antics, I’m your girl! Adopt me and let the adventures begin. If you would like to meet Houdini, call or email pawsurbanaohio@gmail.com, and they will set up a visit. Come visit at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED