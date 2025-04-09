Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Boomer. I’m quite the social butterfly, always up for a chat or a play. I’ve been told I’m sweet and friendly, but I think I’m just being myself. I’ve had some health challenges in the past. My ears used to bother me a lot, but the nice folks here treated me and now I feel great. My fur was a mess, but they gave me a cool lion cut. I’ve got a lot of love to give and I’m looking for a forever home where I can share it. Note from Paws humans: Boomer showed up at someone’s house with an ear infection and badly matted fur. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED