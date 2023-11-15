Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Russel! Russel and his two brothers had been living in a barn but were so friendly that the farmer wanted them to have a chance to be adopted to loving families where they could receive the pampered care they deserved. They were surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter to find their dream homes. Russel has a bobbed tail and was apparently born that way. It’s really cute! They’re all very sweet and absolutely love to play. They would blend in well with virtually any family. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED