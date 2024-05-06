Clark State to celebrate 536 graduates during commencement ceremonies

The students will be recognized for 16 bachelor’s degrees, 475 associate’s degrees, 61 certificates and 50 high school students who participated in the College Credit Plus program who will earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree. The class includes 37 students with a 4.0 GPA; 155 students with a 3.5 GPA; 14 honors program members; 11 student athletes; and six Active Duty, National Guard, Reservist or Veteran graduates.

Explore Springfield mystery author releases 12th novel

“On behalf of the entire Clark State community, we commend these students on their graduation. They have a achieved a significant goal in their life due to their hard work and personal commitment,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We are so honored they chose to make Clark State a part of their lives and know they will now lead their communities and career fields as thoughtful, compassionate and well-prepared leaders.”

Heather Biddle, who will receive her associate of applied business degree in management, will be the student speaker during the Schools of Arts and Sciences and Business and Applied Technologies ceremony. She is graduating Honors with Distinction with a 4.0 GPA and membership in Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Biddle, a mother of seven children, completed courses through the college’s online options and will pursue her bachelor’s degree in marketing at Franklin University.

Explore Global STEM school makes progress on new facility at Clark State

Marcedes Powell, who is graduating with an associate of applied science degree in social services technology, is the featured speaker during the School of Health, Human and Public Services ceremony. She will graduate with Honors and a 3.5 GPA, as well as membership in Phi Theta Kappa, Epsilon Pi Tau international honor societies, and was named an Outstanding Student in the Social Services program.

The first in her immediate family to earn a college degree, Powell plans to continue her studies at a four-year university and dedicate her life to helping disadvantaged and foster care youth.

Both ceremonies will include the National Anthem sung by V. Hagenbuch, a College Credit Plus student from Kenton Ridge High School and will be live streamed at www.clarkstate.edu.