Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Cinnamon! Cinnamon was found as a stray in Saint Paris when she was only four months old. She was brought into Paws Animal Shelter late September 2021. She hated quarantine and was so happy to be done with that and to be free to run around in one of our kitten rooms. She was adopted in December 2021 but the owner turned her into Paws in December 2023 as she said she had run into financial problems and was no longer able to keep them. She’s a very sweet, loving cat who just wants a true forever home! She’s the first cat to greet visitors to her room. She really is a love bug! Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED