Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Keegan! I’m just a kitten, full of playful energy and sweet purrs. I have four litter mates, each as lively as me. Our story? Well, it’s a bit magical. We were born in an old enchanted garden, nurtured by a gentle fairy who loved us dearly. But she knew we needed more - a real family, a cozy home. So, with a sprinkle of stardust, she whisked us to Paws Animal Shelter. Here, we wait for our forever homes. I’m looking for a family who’ll love my playful antics and sweet purrs. Will you be my magic? Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED