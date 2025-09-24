Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Ulysses, a kitten with a heart full of love and paws ready to play. Here in the shelter I’ve made many friends, but sometimes the bigger cats make me a bit shy. I adore being around people; their gentle touches and playful interactions brighten my days. If you’re looking for a sweet, friendly companion who loves to play and cherishes every moment with you, I’m your perfect match! Let’s create endless memories together. Come visit Ulysses at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED