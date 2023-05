Izzy is a fun young spayed female. She loves people and is so friendly, however she is not so fond of other cats in her space. Izzy would love a home where she can be played with and not have to share you. Come meet her in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED