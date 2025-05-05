Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Layla. I’ve always been a curious one, you know. I love to explore every nook and cranny, sniffing out the secrets that lie hidden. I have a sweet disposition and a friendly purr that’s sure to warm your heart. I’ve been told I’m quite the charmer, and I’m not one to argue. I enjoy spending my days lounging around, but I’m always up for a good adventure. I’m looking for a home where I can satisfy my curiosity and share my sweet nature. Adopting me will bring you a loyal companion, a curious explorer, and a sweet friend all in one. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED