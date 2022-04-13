Champaign County Pet of the Week

Gail is a very fun, playful 1-year-old cat. She is mostly gray with some white and has already been spayed. Gail really wants to find a home where she will be the only cat, and the sooner the better as she has way too many of them to contend with here at the shelter. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED