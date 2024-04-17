Champaign County Pet of the Week

Sonny and his sister Cher were abandoned in the country in Champaign County with their mom. They were both super sweet, loving kittens who, like all kittens, loved to play and be held. Cher was adopted over a year ago, and Sonny is still waiting for his forever family. These things always puzzle us at the shelter, as they were equally sweet and adorable, and they looked pretty much the same. Sonny is still a loving, playful young cat who just wants a family of his own. Come visit him at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

