Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi there, I’m Salem! My life changed when a fire turned my home to ashes. My four sisters and I were saved by a superhero, a firefighter who carried us to safety. Now we’re in a shelter, but I’m not scared. I’m curious! I spend my days exploring every nook and cranny, meeting new friends and playing. I’m sweet and friendly and I get along with dogs, as I used to live with three large ones (they were nice and not aggressive). I promise to fill your life with purrs, playfulness, and unconditional love. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED