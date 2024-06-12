Champaign County Pet of the Week

Roscoe was found as a stray in Urbana when he was only 4-weeks-old, way too young to be on his own. He was brought to Paws Animal Shelter and we put him in foster care right away as he needed more hands-on care than we can provide at the shelter. His foster family was wonderful and they put him with two other kittens they were fostering, Maryann and Skipper. The three became best friends and they all are super sweet and loving. They love to play and wrestle with one another and all their new kitten friends in the Kitty Cove where they are currently living. Stop by and meet these adorable kittens and you will want to adopt at least two of them. They are at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED